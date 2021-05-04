Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $350.28 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.96 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,033,403.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,823,796.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

