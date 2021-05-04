Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 5,771 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,407,000 after buying an additional 73,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 360,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,741. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

