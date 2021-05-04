Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after buying an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,313,000 after purchasing an additional 867,994 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

