Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 4.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,536. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

