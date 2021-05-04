Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NOV by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 67.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 497,109 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in NOV by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NOV by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,110. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.