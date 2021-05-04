Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Update

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 779,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.32. 576,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.80. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $236.32 and a 12 month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

