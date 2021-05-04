MoonTools (MOONS) Price Hits $117.91 on Top Exchanges

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for about $117.91 or 0.00211403 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $3.24 million and $84,986.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00277611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01166563 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00731508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,486.19 or 0.99478300 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

