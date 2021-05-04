More Coin (MORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,593.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. More Coin has a market capitalization of $258,643.46 and $12,593.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.69 or 0.00851087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.76 or 0.09734201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00046692 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

