Morgan Stanley Acquires 36,576 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

