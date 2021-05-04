Morgan Stanley Buys 49,885 Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.41% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ PFI opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

