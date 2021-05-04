Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 148,932 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 162,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

