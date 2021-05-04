Morgan Stanley Has $4.10 Million Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CEVA were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,326.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.