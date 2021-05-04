Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $38.00 on Monday. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

