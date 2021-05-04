Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,301 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245,009 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $13,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after acquiring an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 420,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.85, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $72.33.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock worth $1,018,463 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.