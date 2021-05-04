Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CODYY stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

