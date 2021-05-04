Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cato were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cato during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cato in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cato stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

