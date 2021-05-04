MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $92.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,366. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

