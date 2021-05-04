MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $22,127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $482.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.33. MSCI has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

