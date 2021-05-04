Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 22,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

