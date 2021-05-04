Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in April

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Shares of MLLGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MLLGF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.