Murphy Oil (MUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

