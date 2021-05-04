MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

MVBF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

