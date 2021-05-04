Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) Financial Comparison

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) and Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Argos Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Myovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -201.20%

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Argos Therapeutics and Myovant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Myovant Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50

Myovant Sciences has a consensus price target of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 55.85%. Given Myovant Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Myovant Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -$288.99 million ($3.37) -6.12

Argos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences.

Argos Therapeutics Company Profile

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. As of December 27, 2019, Myovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.