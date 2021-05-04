Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 7.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.66 and last traded at $79.66. 4,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $676.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.