NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down to $74.95

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.95, but opened at $72.04. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $71.23, with a volume of 2,375 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

