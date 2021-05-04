Nash (NEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $599,440.00

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Nash coin can now be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00003376 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nash has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Nash has a total market cap of $53.23 million and approximately $599,440.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065461 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,925.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.72 or 0.03515806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.90 or 0.01152186 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00734146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,111.74 or 1.00092005 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

