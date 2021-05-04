National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.24.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.99. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 745,444 shares of company stock worth $3,341,388.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.