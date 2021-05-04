National Bankshares Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$23.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.88.

TSE NOA opened at C$16.73 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$17.38. The stock has a market cap of C$470.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$68,370. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

