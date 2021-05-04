National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

