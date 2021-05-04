NativeCoin (N8V) Achieves Market Cap of $3.21 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 62.9% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $218.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00332638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031583 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,780,144 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

