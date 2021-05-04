NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

NCSM traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.35. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.