Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.37.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $313.64 on Monday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Wix.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

