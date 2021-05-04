Needham & Company LLC Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,249.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

