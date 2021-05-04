NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NeoGames stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

