Nephros (NEPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. On average, analysts expect Nephros to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. Nephros has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.