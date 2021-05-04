Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 724,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGF stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $124.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.