Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 724,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.5 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
NSRGF stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $124.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.