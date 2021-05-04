Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $364.75 million and approximately $22.87 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00066312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00278082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.34 or 0.01175943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00032820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00762473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,226.48 or 0.99826081 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 367,536,316 coins and its circulating supply is 367,535,764 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

