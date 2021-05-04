New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires 5,146 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. 23,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,333. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

