New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for 4.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 136,825 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

