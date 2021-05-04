New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.