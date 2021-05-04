New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Stamps.com worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after buying an additional 171,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stamps.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,335,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $654,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,366. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.96 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.96.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

