New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

