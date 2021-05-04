New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $115,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $62,017,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CW stock opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

