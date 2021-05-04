New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

