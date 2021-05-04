New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,100 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,586,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $23,251,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $17,073,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

