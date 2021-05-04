New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,585 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rogers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rogers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

NYSE ROG opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 628.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

