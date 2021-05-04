New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Avient worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $43,999,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Shares of AVNT opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

