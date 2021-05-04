New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,700 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

