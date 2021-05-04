Newfound Research LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.53. 19,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

