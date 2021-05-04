Newfound Research LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Newfound Research LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.15. 39,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

